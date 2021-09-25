Three Injured In Road Mishap In Boudh

Boudh: At least three persons were critically injured in a road mishap on NH-57 under the Purunacuttack police limit in Boudh district in the wee hours today.

The injured persons have been identified as Dinabandhu Parida and Kalia Parida. Meanwhile, another injured person’s identity was yet to be ascertained.

According to reports, the incident took place when the mini-truck coming from the opposite side dashed into the parked passenger bus. Following this, three persons sustained grievous injuries.

The injured persons were rushed to the hospital for immediate care.

On being informed, police reached the spot and launched a probe in this regard.