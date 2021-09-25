India’s COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage Exceeds 84.89 Cr

New Delhi: With the administration of 71,04,051 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 84.89 Cr (84,89,29,160), according to the Union health ministry.

This has been achieved through 82,99,312 sessions, the ministry said.

The recovery of 28,046 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 3,28,76,319.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 97.78%.

Sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs continue the trend of less than 50,000 Daily New Cases that is being reported for 90 consecutive days now.

Meanwhile, 29,616 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The Active Caseload is presently 3,01,442. Active cases presently constitute 0.90% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of

15,92,421 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 56.16 Cr (56,16,61,383) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate at 1.99% remains less than 3% for the last 92 days now. The Daily Positivity rate reported to be 1.86%. The daily Positivity rate has remained below 3% for last 26 days and below 5% for 109 consecutive days now.