Archery World Championships: India Clinch Two Silver Medals

New Delhi: India clinched two silver medals in Women’s Compound Team and Compound Mixed Team competitions at the World Archery Championships here in South Dakota.

The Indian Women’s Compound Team and the Mixed Team lost to Colombia in the finals.

The Indian team was aiming to claim their first World Championship title on Friday but their hopes were dashed by a strong performance by Colombia, who captured the gold medal for the first time after 2017.

In the Women’s Compound Team, India comprising Jyoti Surekha Vennam, Muskan Kirar and Priya Gurjar lost to the Colombia team of Sara Lopez

Similarly, in the Compound Mixed Team final, the Indian team of Jyothi and Abhishek Verma lost to Colombia’s Sara Lopez and Daniel Munoz 150-154.