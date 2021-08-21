Three Held For Hijacking ATM Cash Van In Ganjam 

Ganjam: At least three have been detained for allegedly hijacking an ATM cash van and looting Rs 24 lakh at Asika road near axis bank in Ganjam district.

The prime accused has been identified as Ashish Digal, driver of the van.

As per reports, the accused hijacked the van near the Axis bank putting the driver at a gunpoint. Later, the vehicle and the driver were recovered in an unconscious state at the Golanthara police limits area.

Further details are awaited.