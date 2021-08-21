150 People, Mostly Indian Nationals, Picked Up By Taliban In Kabul: Reports

Kabul: Nearly 150 people, mostly Indian nationals, have been allegedly picked up by the Taliban from outside the gates of Kabul airport this morning, according to reports.

This comes hours after an Indian Air Force C-130J transport aircraft managed to evacuate around 85 Indians from Kabul; the plane has landed safely in Tajikistan, sources said, adding that a second (larger C-17) aircraft is on standby in India for further evacuations.

The External Affairs Ministry has not made any official statement over the matter yet and is trying to confirm the development.

As per reports, the abduction took place when over 100 Indians and some Afghan nationals were on their way to Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport to fly out of the war-torn country.

The abducted people have been taken to an unknown place and their phones have also been confiscated, reports claimed.

On the other hand, the Taliban has rejected the claim.