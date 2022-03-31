Three BJD Rajya Sabha MPs Retire From Upper House

Bhubaneswar: Three Rajya Sabha MPs from Odisha ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) have ended their tenure and retired from the Upper House on Thursday.

The tenure of three Rajya Sabha MPs from Odisha ended on March 31. They are Prasanna Acharya, Sasmit Patra and Bhaskar Rao.

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday greeted Members of Rajya Sabha who retired from the Upper House this month.

Praising BJD MP Patra Naidu said, “Several first-time members like Dr Sasmit Patra have shown a lot of promise by quickly adapting to nuances of the House.”

“Dr Sasmit Patra was also Vice-Chairman of the Panel and he also conducted the proceedings in a very dignified manner,” the Rajya Sabha Chairman added.