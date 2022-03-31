Redmi 10 5G, Redmi Note 11S 5G, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G Launched For Global Markets: Check Price, Specifications

New Delhi: Redmi has launched its three latest smartphones in the global market. The smartphone comprises Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G, Redmi Note 11S 5G, and Redmi 10 5G. The same device has now arrived in the global markets. It offers other key features like a 120Hz AMOLED display and 108-megapixel triple rear cameras. Read on to know more details.

Redmi 10 5G, Redmi Word 11S 5G, Redmi Word 11 Professional+ 5G worth

Redmi 10 5G worth begins at $199 (roughly Rs. 15,000) for the bottom 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The cellphone additionally is available in a 4GB + 128GB mannequin that carries a price ticket of $229 (roughly Rs. 17,300). It options Aurora Inexperienced, Chrome Silver, and Graphite Grey colours.

The Redmi Word 11S 5G worth has been set at $249 (roughly Rs. 18,800) for the entry-level 4GB + 64GB mannequin. The cellphone additionally has a 4GB + 128GB choice at $279 (roughly Rs. 21,100) and the top-end 6GB + 128GB variant at $299 (roughly Rs. 22,600). It is available in Midnight Black, Star Blue, and Twilight Blue shades.

Redmi Word 11 Professional+ 5G worth begins at $369 (roughly Rs. 27,900) for the bottom 6GB + 128GB mannequin. The cellphone additionally is available in an 8GB + 128GB choice at $399 (roughly Rs. 30,200) and the top-of-the-line 8GB + 256GB model comes at $449 (roughly Rs. 34,000). It’s accessible in Forest Inexperienced, Graphite Grey, and Star Blue colors to select from.

Redmi 10 5G specs

The twin-SIM (Nano) Redmi 10 5G runs on Android-based MIUI 13 and includes a 6.58-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,408 pixels) Dot Drop (firm converse for waterdrop-style notch design) show with a 90Hz refresh fee. Below the hood, the cellphone has an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, together with 4GB of RAM as normal. There’s a twin rear digicam setup that homes a 50-megapixel main sensor, coupled with a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video chats, the Redmi 10 5G homes a 5-megapixel selfie digicam sensor within the entrance.

Redmi 10 5G comes with as much as 128GB of onboard storage that helps enlargement by way of microSD card. Connectivity choices embrace 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Kind-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The cellphone additionally features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The Redmi 10 5G smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery that helps 18W quick charging (22.5W charger is bundled within the field). In addition to, the cellphone measures 163.99×76.09×8.9mm and weighs 200 grams.