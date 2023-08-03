Three Arrested For Murder Bid On Puri Businessman

Puri: Police have arrested three accused persons for attempting to murder a businessman, Somnath Sahu alias Kapa on the 26th of July in the Puri town area.

On the instructions of Puri SP Kanwar Vishal Singh, three special teams were formed and raids were conducted at different places to nab the culprits.

The three arrested accused have been identified as Shyamashankar Pradhan alias Babu of Abakash Lane under Kumbharpada police station, Sunil Kumar Pradhan alias Sidhu of PKDA Colony under Talbania police station and Chandrakant Jena alias Chandra of Shreekshetra Colony under Sea Beach police station in Puri.

While the accused trio was trying to leave Odisha, the police personnel apprehended them from Angul. The other accused involved in this incident are still at large and they will be arrested soon, the police said.

Addressing a press meeting here today, Puri SP K Vishal Singh said that the murder attempt was to avenge the attack on Chakara Pradhan, the elder brother of the main accused Babu Pradhan.

Puri Police will bring the accused on remand for further questioning. The police seized a gun, live ammunition and some cartridges from the accused persons.

City DSP Prashant Kumar Sahu, Sadar SDPO Ravi Narayan Bhanja, Kumbharpada PS IIC Jaydeep Mohanty, and Town Police Station IIC Sunil Pradhan were present in this press meeting.

Also Read: Puri Youth Critical In Murderous Attack; Gun, 2 Live Bullets Seized From Scene