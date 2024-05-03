Rahul Gandhi files nomination from Rae Bareli

New Delhi: Rahul Gandhi will file his nomination papers from Rae Bareli on Friday noon, putting an end to speculation about his candidacy against BJP’s Smriti Irani from Amethi.

The Lok Sabha elections, conducted over seven phases, has begun with polling completed in 191 constituencies. The first phase covered 102 constituencies, followed by 89 seats on April 26. The next phase is slated for May 7, with vote counting scheduled for June 4.