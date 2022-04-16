Terror Plot Foiled As Security Forces Destroy IED In J&K’s Rajouri

Rajouri: Security forces here today foiled a major terror plot as they recovered an Improvised Explosive Devise on Rajouri Gurdan road.

According to a senior official, the police recovered the IED after receiving a credible input on “some suspicious movement” in Gurdan Chawa village on Rajouri Gurdan road. Special operations groups of police and teams of the Indian Army launched a joint cordon and search operation in the area in the early morning hours on Saturday.

During the operation, the IED was recovered and taken to a safer location after which it was destroyed.

Further investigation is underway.