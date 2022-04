Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Saturday announced that the summer vacation in schools will start from June 6 and end on June 16.

As a part of the strategy to cover up the academic loss, the State government has decided to go with short summer vacations for the students.

As per the latest notification, the morning classes will be conducted from 6 am to 9 am from May 1. The morning session for the students will continue till June 5.