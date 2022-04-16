Veteran Actress Manju Singh Passes Away

Mumbai: Veteran actress Manju Singh has passed away following an illness in Mumbai on Thursday.

“With profound grief, we inform you about the demise of our Manju Singh. She lived a beautiful and inspiring life, devoted to her family and her craft. From ‘Manju Didi’ to ‘Manju Nani’ she will be truly missed by all,” said the family in a terse media announcement.

Manju Singh was a pioneer in the Indian television business, producing notable programmes such as Swaraj, Ek Kahani, and Show Time.he was the host of the children’s show Khel Khilone for seven years, and was affectionately known as ‘didi.’

Singh also acted in a few Hindi films such as ‘Gol Maal’, ‘Hanky Panky’, ‘Ladies Tailor’ (1981), ‘Screen Two’ (1985).

In 2007, she founded the WorldKids Foundation with the motto of ‘Entertainment With a Purpose’ which organises global children’s film festivals, and reaches educational films to classrooms.

The government in 2015 nominated Singh as a Central Advisory Board of Education (CABE) Member.