Terror attack in Pakistan killed 7 Pak Soldiers

Peshawar: Terrorists in Pakistan killed five Pakistan army soldiers and two officers in a security check post. The attack was carried out in the tribal district of North Waziristan bordering Afghanistan on Saturday.

After the military foiled the initial attempts of attacks, the terrorists launched an attack ramming the explosive-stuffed vehicle into the post. All six terrorists were shot dead during a counter-attack initiated by the security forces.

Residents in Waziristan in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province told Reuters an explosion shook doors and damaged windows around the time of the start of the attack.

As per Pakistani security officials, attacks are mostly claimed by the Pakistani Taliban, or Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). There is a Surge in attacks after the strained relationship between Pakistan and the ruling Afghan Taliban, who denies allowing Afghanistan to be used by militants.