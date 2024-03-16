Biggest Festival of Democracy: PM Modi After EC Announces Poll Dates

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi termed the poll schedule the ‘biggest festival of democracy’ after the Election Commission of India announced the election dates for the 18th general election 2024. PM Modi expressed his confidence and aspiration for the BJP-NDA coalition.

Criticising the INDI alliance and scams, and misdeeds during the previous governments, he vouched for “more work” during the 3rd term if elected again. PM exuded his confidence and preparedness and used the hashtag “PhirEkBaarModiSarkar” on social media X with a series of posts.

The X thread of PM Modi can be read here:

The biggest festival of democracy is here! EC has announced the 2024 Lok Sabha election dates. We, the BJP-NDA, are fully prepared for elections. We are going to the people on the basis of our track record of good governance and service delivery across sectors.… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 16, 2024

Meanwhile, the Election Commission has announced election dates for the Lok Sabha and four state assemblies. The Model Code of Conduct (MCC) has been enforced since Saturday. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar urged all political parties and their leaders to refrain from unethical activities, hate speech, fake news and misleading social media posts.

Nearly 96.8 crore people are eligible voters in the upcoming polls at over 12 lakh polling stations with approximately 1.86 crore first-time voters as the tenure of the 17th Lok Sabha ends on June 16, 2024.