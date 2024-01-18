Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Trailer OUT

Mumbai: Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon starrer Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya poster have already created a lot of buzz among the fans.

On Thursday, January 18, the long-awaited trailer of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya was unveiled in an event in Mumbai and thereby on social media. The brief preview offers a glimpse into the romantic world ruled by Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. The crackling chemistry between both the leads is a perfect blend of humor, romance, and entertainment.

https://youtu.be/w_N6d4ec79c?si=JDzBNseBeoDA7sAx

The trailer video opens with Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon romantic scenes. Both are seen flirting with each other. However, in the next scene Shahid is seen introducing her to his family. Till now, he is not aware that Kriti is robot and what her name Sifra means. As the video proceeds we see how nicely she has adjusted with the family till one night she falls dead. Shahid’s aunt Dimple Kapadia informs him that her battery is dead and she is on charging mode. Shahid was shocked. It will be interesting to see this cute love story.

The film is scheduled to hit the theaters this Valentine’s week, i.e. on February 9, 2024.