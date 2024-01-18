The Chatter For Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s ‘Bastar: The Naxal Story’ Caught Sky-High Buzz Among Masses!

Ever since Vipul Amrutlal Shah announced ‘Bastar: The Naxal Story’, the fans and the audiences have been waiting for another spine-chilling film from the makers and the recently announced release date of 15th March 2024 has piqued the mass’s interest to watch the film on the cinema halls. The first-look posters released by the makers have started chatter among the audiences on social media. After delivering a game-changer film, and one of the biggest blockbusters of the year 2023, ‘The Kerala Story’, Producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah, director Sudipto Sen, and actress Adah Sharma are all set to bring another shocking, bold, and true story to life with ‘Bastar: The Naxal Story’.

The recently released first-look posters have given insight into the world of the Bastar: The Naxal Story’, and the character of Adah Sharma, as she is playing I.G. Neerja Madhvan this time in the film which is going to be more raw and bold than the team’s previous blockbuster ‘The Kerala Story’. The film is said to be the maker’s journey to cover the unexposed truth and the stories that no one dared to present. The impact of the posters is even more than ‘The Kerala Story’ and the film has been added to the audience’s wishlist.

Here are some of the netizen’s responses on social media, which show the film’s mettle and the buzz among the masses:

Praising the poster of the film, a netizen wrote on social media by saying:

“#BastartheNaxalStory ka poster aaya Jo ki khaufnak hai. Ye poster Aisa bhayanak hai to fir film kya bhayankar hogi.”

#BastartheNaxalStory ka poster aaya Jo ki khaufnak hai. Ye poster Aisa bhayanak hai to fir film kya bhayankar hogi. pic.twitter.com/3bCyIWMT3q — Sathish Nanban VS ✍️💖 (@sathish_offical) January 17, 2024

Linking the film with the political party, a netizen wrote,

“#Bastar movie will expose the Congress party? A lot has happened in Chattisgarh and Bastar area… controversial for sure.”

#Bastar movie will expose the Congress party? Lot has happened in chattisgarh and Bastar area… controversial for sure. pic.twitter.com/QczUrReWVi — Shekhar ❤🇮🇳 (@Shekhar__O7) January 17, 2024

Another user wrote,

“#Bastar to release on 15th March. The poster is damn brutal. The film will again repeat the BO history of The Kerala story”

<>

#Bastar to release on 15th March. The poster is damn brutal. The film will again repeat the BO history of The Kerala story pic.twitter.com/HGgNMwZEAU — Rakshitha (@rakshitha_63) January 17, 2024

