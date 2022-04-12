Tension after group clash in Joda: Section 144 extended for another 24 hours

Keonjhar: As tension continued to grip Joda area after group clash, the Prohibitory orders under Sec 144 extended for another 24 hours.

Following this, restrictions will remain in force till Wednesday (10 AM).

The district administration in Keonjhar’s Joda area clamped Section 144 following the tension between two groups saw many injured from both the factions on Monday.

Internet services were suspended in Keonjhar district on Tuesday to check the spread of rumours and maintain peace.

Aggrieved over it, the local Hindus proceeded towards the Hanuman temple with flags which was checked midway by a handful of Muslims. Following this, a communal clash erupted on the spot and both sides pelted stones and glass bottles in front of the police and administrative officials.

Police resorted to a lathi charge and imposed prohibitive orders to control the riot.