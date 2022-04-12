Cops Recover Huge Cache Of Arms, Ammunition In J&K’s Anantnag

Srinagar: Police have recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition from a car on Wednesday after the driver abandoned the vehicle after seeing the ‘Naka’ (Checkpost) party in J&K’s Anantnag district.

According to reports, during night domination in the Mehmodabad area of Dooru tehsil, the local police spotted a car that halted some distance away on seeing the police party.

Suspecting some foul play, the police team fired some shots in the air. The driver abandoned the car and fled from the spot taking advantage of the darkness.

Following a thorough check, the cops recovered one AK-56 rifle, 2 magazines, 2 pistols, 3 pistol magazines, six grenades, 44 AK-47 rounds and 58 rounds of 9 mm ammunition from the vehicle.

Further investigation is underway into the matter, a police official said.