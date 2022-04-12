New Zealand Pacer Hamish Bennett Announces Retirement

New Delhi: New Zealand fast bowler Hamish Bennett on Tuesday announced that the ongoing season will be his last as a professional cricketer.

Bennett, who currently plays for Wellington in New Zealand’s domestic cricket, made his first-class debut for Canterbury in 2005 and his international debut in a one-day match against Bangladesh in 2010.

He picked up 43 wickets in 19 ODIs and 11 Twenty20 matches, making his last appearance in New Zealand’s T20 series in Bangladesh in September.

“It’s been an honour to represent my family and my country for New Zealand and those memories and experiences will be ones that I cherish and tell stories about for the rest of my life,” said Bennett.