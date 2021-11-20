Telegram Introduces Sponsored Messages, An Advertising Tool

New Delhi: The messaging giant Telegram has recently introduced a new advertising tool called sponsored messages that will let users promote their channels and bots.

According to the company, users will only see sponsored messages (read advertisements) in public channels that have more than 1000 subscribers. These promotional messages will have a 160 character limit and will be related to the topic of the channel in which they’re shown.

Moreover, the users will not see sponsored messages in personal chats or groups. In addition, the company won’t analyze user data to show targeted ads. It also promises to not track or profile users based on their interaction with sponsored messages or other activities.

In December last year, Telegram CEO Pavel Durov said that the company was planning to launch its own ad platform for public one-to-many channels.