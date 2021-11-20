Rajkumar Rao Starrer ‘HIT’ To Release On May 20

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao’s upcoming Hindi remake of Telugu cop drama HIT is all set to release on May 20, 2022.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle to share the news and wrote: “RAJKUMMAR RAO: ‘HIT’ ARRIVES ON 20 MAY 2022… #Hit: The First Case – the #Hindi remake of #Telugu film #Hit – to release in *cinemas* on 20 May 2022… Stars #RajkummarRao and #SanyaMalhotra… #SaileshKolanu – who directed the #Telugu film – directs the #Hindi version.”

Sanya Malhotra aslo shared the news on her Instagram handle and wrote: “We are hitting the theatres with a swooning mystery thriller, Hit – The First Case on 20th May 2022 💥”

The Telugu film HIT starred Vishwak Sen and Ruhani Sharma in lead roles. The film follows a cop who is tracing a missing woman. The Hindi version is bankrolled by T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar, Dil Raju, Krishan Kumar, and Kuldeep Rathore. As HIT is a massive investigative franchise down South, the makers are planning to give the Hindi remake a similar spin on a larger canvas.