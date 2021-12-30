Tecno Spark 8 Pro Launched 33W Fast Charging Support In India: Details Here 

New Delhi: The Chinese smartphone manufacturer Techno has recently launched a budget-friendly smartphone in India. The Tecno Spark 8 Pro includes MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, a triple rear camera setup and a battery that supports 33W fast charging. The smartphone comes in just one storage variant in India. Read on to know more about the latest smartphone.

Price

Tecno Spark 8 Pro has priced at Rs 10,599. In terms of colour, it will be available in Komodo Island, Turquoise Cyan, Winsor Violet and Interstellar Black colour variants. Tecno Spark 8 Pro will be available for purchase in India starting January 4 on the Amazon India website.

Tecno Spark 8 specifications

The newly launched Tecno smartphone features a 6.8-inch full HD display that comes with 20.5:9 aspect ratio, 1,080×2,460 pixel resolution and 500 nits of peak brightness. Tecno Spark 8 Pro is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 processor and offers 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM that can be virtually expandable by up to 7GB and 64GB internal storage that is expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card.

The smartphone features a waterdrop notch and a side-mounted fingerprint display.

In the camera department, the smartphone features a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel secondary sensor and an AI lens. An 8-megapixel selfie and video-calling camera have been given for the front panel.

Talking about the phone’s battery, it is backed by a 5000mAh battery, which supports 33W fast charging. For security, it has a side-facing fingerprint scanner. This smartphone will come with a USB Type-C charging port. It has a 3.5mm audio jack. The phone is powered by Android 11 OS, with HiOS v7.6 on top.