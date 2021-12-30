Newly-Wed Woman’s Body Recovered From Pond In Khurda 

Khurda: The body of a newlywed woman was recovered from a pond in Jamusahi village under Begunia Police limits of Khurda.

According to reports, the matter came to the fore after some locals spotted the lifeless body floating in the pond and immediately alerted the police about the same.

On being informed, police reached the spot and recovered the body for post-mortem. Further investigation is underway in this regard.

Though the actual reason behind the death is yet to be ascertained, the family members of the deceased have alleged murder.