Enjoy Mouth-Watering Fruitcake 

New Delhi: Fruitcake is the easiest recipe that is perfect for the holidays. It’s light, tender, and full of dried fruits and nuts. Let’s have a look at the ingredients for the recipe.

For soaking dry fruits:

For cake batter:

For the cherry syrup:

INSTRUCTIONS

How to soak dried fruits for a perfect Christmas fruitcake:

Firstly, in a glass jar take 100 grams dates, 100 grams raisins, 50 grams tutti frutti, 50 grams tutti frutti, 200 grams mixed berry, 100 grams fig, and 50 grams apricot.

Soak in 200 ml grape juice. you can alternatively soak in orange juice, apple juice, brandy or rum.

Mix well and soak for at least 8 hours or until the dried fruits absorb all the juice.

Plum cake batter preparation:

Firstly, in a large bowl take 250 grams butter and 300 grams brown sugar.

Beat well until the butter and sugar turn creamy. if you do not have access to brown sugar then use white sugar. adding brown sugar makes cakes moist and gives good colour.

Now add 50 grams oil and 130 grams curd. since we are not adding the egg, the curd is a good replacement for eggs.

Continue to beat until the mixture turns creamy like frosting.

Further, add 300 grams maida, 50 grams almond powder, ¼ tsp baking soda, 1 tsp baking powder, ¼ tsp salt, ¼ tsp clove powder, and ¼ tsp cinnamon powder.

Using a spatula, mix using the cut and fold method. do not over mix as the cake turns chewy then.

Now add soaked dried fruits. make sure the dried fruits have absorbed all the juice, else drain off the juice and add dried fruits.

Also, add 2 tbsp pistachios, 2 tbsp cherry and 2 tbsp cashew.

Mix gently, making sure the dried fruits are well combined.

Transfer the fruit cake batter to a cake tin. Make sure to line a butter paper at the bottom to prevent it from sticking and also tap twice to level up uniformly and remove any air bubbles if present.

Place the cake pan into the preheated oven and bake at 160 degree for 1.5 hours.

Insert a toothpick and check if the cake has baked completely.

Cool the cake and then unmould the eggless christmas cake.

Cherry syrup preparation for feeding the cake:

Firstly, in pan take 2 tbsp cherry, ¼ cup sugar and 1 cup water.

Boil for 5 minutes or until the cherry softens.

Cool completely, and now cherry syrup is ready.

Poke the cake with the help of skewer. make sure not to damage the cake.

Now pour the cherry syrup slowly. you can alternatively use alcohol to feed. the cake.

Rest for at least 1 hour. so that the cake absorbs all the juice well.