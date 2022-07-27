Taapsee Pannu Starrer ‘Dobaaraa’ Trailer Released!

New Delhi: After the success of Shabaash Mithu Taapsee Pannu is all geared up for her next film. The movie titled Dobaaraa marks her third collaboration with filmmaker Anurag Kashyap after Manmarziyaan and Saand Ki Aankh. Sharing the trailer of the film Taapsee wrote, “Sometimes all you need is a second chance…. Because time wasn’t ready for the first one….”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee)

In the trailer, we can see how Tapsee Pannu’s character is struggling to solve the mystery behind a murder. Interestingly, apart from Anurag Kashyap, Dobaaraa will also mark Taapsee’s reunion with Pavail Gulati.

Helmed by Anurag Kashyap, Dobaaraa is being jointly produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Cult Movies and Sunir Khetarpal’s ATHENA.