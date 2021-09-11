Surprising Health Benefits Of Hing

New Delhi: Asafoetida, also known as hing is one of the most commonly used ingredients in Asian cuisine. Its distinct flavour and aroma can transform any boring dish. Moreover, it has long been known for the health benefits it has to offer. It has a prominent place in traditional medicine; thanks to its carminative, anti-viral, anti-bacterial, anti-inflammatory, sedative, and diuretic properties. Considering its therapeutic and curative powers, asafoetida is also referred to as the Food of the Gods.

Helps to reduce menstrual cramps

One of the main benefits of asafoetida is that it is very helpful for women when they experience severe pain during their menstruation cycle every month. Hing has relaxing properties and it thins blood naturally. When you feel severe pain and cramps in your abdomen, back, or legs, all you need to do is drink a glass of buttermilk mixed with a pinch of asafoetida and salt; you will feel instant relief.

Consuming asafoetida regularly during your menstrual cycle is believed to reduce your cramps and pain arising because of that. It increases the secretion of progesterone hormone in your body, as a result of which it smoothens the flow of blood.

Helps reduce breathing-related ailments

Hing is known for its anti-inflammatory, anti-microbial, and anti-fungal properties. Therefore, it provides immense relief against issues such as asthma, bronchitis, cough, and other respiratory ailments. If you have been diagnosed with phlegm in the chest, you may find good results when you consume asafoetida in many forms.

Helps reduce digestion-related ailments

Asafoetida is a healthy way to add flavor to your dishes. You can also benefit immensely from it because of its anti-inflammatory, anti-bacterial, and anti-spasmodic properties. Regular consumption of hing can keep you shielded from digestion issues, irritable bowel syndrome, bacterial infection, worm infestations, gas, bloating, and other gut-related illnesses. You can dissolve a small piece of asafoetida in water and drink it every day to keep your gut clean and healthy.

Helps to keep blood pressure levels under control

Asafoetida is a good source of a compound named coumarin. This is the compound that helps in the smooth flow of blood. Coumarin also helps in the formation of blood clots, thereby helping to keep the blood pressure levels under control at all times. Studies have indicated that consumption of asafoetida or hing regularly can prevent undue fluctuations in blood pressure levels.

Provides relief against insect bites

Thanks to its excellent anti-inflammatory properties, asafoetida helps in providing excellent relief against insect bites and stings. Insect bites can cause redness, inflammation, and swelling in the affected areas. When you apply a paste of asafoetida and garlic on your skin, it helps you to get relief from the pain and stops the infection from spreading.