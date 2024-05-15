Neeraj Chopra bags gold in men’s javelin throw of Federation Cup 2024 at Kalinga Stadium

Bhubaneswar: Ace javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra bagged gold in the men’s javelin throw event of Federation Cup 2024 at the iconic Kalinga Stadium in Odisha’s Bhubaneswar.

Neeraj recorded a throw of 82.27 meters to beat DP Manu 82.06m. Neeraj won the Gold in his last appearance at the Federation Cup in March 2021 but did not feature in any event in India until three years later.

Meanwhile, Odisha’s Kishore Jena failed to impress with his best throw of 75.49 meters.

Kishore, who also struggled in the recent Doha Diamond League 2024 by finishing in the ninth spot, is participating in the Paris Olympics 2024.