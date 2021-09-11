Top Picks To Binge This Weekend

New Delhi: Are you confused between what to watch and what to not? Don’t worry we have piled up some titles that you can binge this weekend.

Mumbai Diaries 26/11: Amazon Prime Video

The Amazon Prime Video series revisits the events of the Mumbai terror attacks in 2008. Against the backdrop of that nightmarish real-life event, this drama unfolds from the eyes of cops, doctors, media persons, and several others who were in the line of fire that day. It stars Mohit Raina, Konkona Sen Sharma, Tina Desai, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Satyajeet Dubey, Natasha Bharadwaj, Mrunmayee Deshpande and Prakash Belawadi.

Bhoot Police: Disney Plus Hotstar

The supernatural horror comedy stars an ensemble cast including actors Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Yami Gautam. It has Khan and Kapoor playing ghostbusting brothers, Vibhooti and Chiraunji respectively. While Vibhooti is in the business only for money, Chiraunji takes his profession as his responsibility and goes by the book — ‘baba ki kitab’ — to ward off the forces of evil. The film can be a good pick for those with an eye for horror comedies. It is mostly funny because of Saif’s quick-witted punches and the ladies of the film, Gautam and Fernandez have done a decent job too.

Thalaivii: In Cinemas

Kangana Ranaut led film Thalaivii traces the life journey of J Jayalalithaa from being an actor to a politician who served six terms as the CM of Tamil Nadu. Directed by AL Vijay, the film also stars Arvind Swamy as actor-turned-politician Dr MG Ramachandran, fondly called MGR. Actors Prakash Raj, Bhagyashree and Jisshu Sengupta play other crucial roles in the film. The film has been received well by the critics and Kangana’s performance is being lauded by one and all.

Impeachment American Crime Story: Disney Plus Hotstar

The third installment of Ryan Murphy’s crime anthology series American Crime Story, which also includes The People v. O. J. Simpson and The Assassination of Gianni Versace, is based on the Clinton–Lewinsky scandal, in which the then US president Bill Clinton was found to have a sexual relationship with White House intern Monica Lewinsky. Clinton was impeached for lying under oath but later acquitted. Clive Owen plays the role of Bill Clinton. The show also stars Edie Falco, Billy Eichner and Cobie Smulders.

Candy: Voot

Directed by Ashish R Shukla, Candy is set in the fictional town of Rudrakund in Uttarkhand. Featuring Richa Chadha and Ronit Roy in lead roles, the web series explores the themes of politics, ambition, murder, and mystery. It revolves around a murder that leaves the students and teachers stunned. While Richa Chadha is the investigating cop, Ronit Roy, who plays a teacher, looks like a suspect in the murder. The show is a pulpy murder mystery with twists coming every now and then.

Gunpowder Milkshake: Netflix

The action thriller, directed by Navot Papushado, stars Karen Gillan, Angela Bassett, Lena Headey, Carla Gugino, Michelle Yeoh and Paul Giamatti. Most of the viewers have found the film a colourful and interesting watch but some feel the film fails to do justice to its storyline. The film revolves around Sam (Gillan) and her mother Scarlett (Headey), who are both professional assassins.