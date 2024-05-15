CM Naveen’s Roadshow In Bhubaneswar Thursday; Check Traffic Advisory

Bhubaneswar: In view of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s roadshow in Bhubaneswar tomorrow (Thursday, May 16), the Commissionerate Police has issued a traffic advisory for the general public.

The Odisha Chief Minister will hold the roadshow inside Bhubaneswar city i.e. from Ganganagar Chhak, Unit-6 to Sisubhawan Square via LIC Office Square, Gopabandhu Square, OUAT Guest House, DAV School Square Unit-8, HDFC Bank Square, l3alunkeswar Temple square, Mamtaj Ali School, Srikrishna Club, Behcra, Sahi Square, Nicco Park Square, Bayababa Math, Rupali square, Ramamdnadir Square, Sriya square, Master canteen Square, Sisubhawan Square on 16.05.2024 evening.

To ensure better regulation and free flow of traffic in the interest of general public, the Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police Commissionerate has imposed certain restrictions on the movement of vehicles on the mentioned road inside Bhubaneswar city for the convenience of the general public.

“No vehicles are allowed to ply from Ganganagar Chhak, Unit-6 to Sisubhawan Square via LIC Office Square, left turn, Gopabandhu Square, OUAT Gust House Square, right turn, DAV School Square Unit-8, I IDFC Bank Square, left turn, Balunkeswar Temple square, Mamtaj All School, Srikrishna Club, right turn, 13ehera Sahi Square, Nicco Park Square, Bayababa Math, left turn, Rupali square, U-turn, Ramamdnadir Square, Sriya square, Master canteen Square, Sisubhawan Square on 16.05.2024 from 4.30 PM to till the end of roadshow,” the Commissionerate Police said.

“Vehicles coming from lane/by Lane are not allowed to avail the above-mentioned roads from Ganganagar Chhak, Unit-6 to Sisubhawan Square on the above date and time,” the CP added.

Further, the Commissionerate Police also requested the public to plan their route accordingly.

