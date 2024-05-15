BJD Supremo Naveen Guarantees Free Electricity for 90% Population, BSKY for All

Rourkela: Chief Minister and Biju Janata Dal president Naveen Patnaik Wednesday held marathon campaigning starting from Rourkela seeking votes for party candidates.

On the contrary, BJD leader Karthik Pandian said in the meeting, “The people of Rourkela should not make any mistake. Naveen Babu will build new Rourkela, new Raghunathpalli. If the people of Rourkela make a mistake, they will go back another 50 years.”

The Chief Minister thanked everyone for the huge presence of people in the meeting despite severe hot weather conditions. The Chief Minister said that the electricity bill will not come from July. The Biju Janata Dal government will give you electricity for free. Are you happy? Is Naveen Patnaik good? Chief Minister asked. Then the hall resounded with an enthusiastic ‘yes’

The Chief Minister took public opinion on the success of various welfare schemes including Mission Shakti, 5T Schools, Kalia Yojana, Nua-O scholarship, Mamata Yojana etc.

In the end, the Chief Minister said that the opposition parties were telling lies, and shedding crocodile tears and urged the people not to believe them.

Mr Pandian said in the meeting that the Chief Minister loves Rourkela and hockey very much. There has been a transformation in Rourkela. It is understandable if you look at Rourkela now. Organizing the Hockey World Cup was a very difficult task. The Chief Minister worked hard round the clock to make it successful. The Chief Minister has increased the glory of Rourkela and Sundergarh, he added.

Attacking the BJP, Mr Pandian said, “Ask BJP leaders if the prices of petrol and diesel have come down?” Is there a super specialty hospital in Rourkela? Nothing happened. The Chief Minister does what he says. Examples of this are Zila Sadar Mahkuma Hospital and World Class Hockey Stadium.

Stating that Naveen Patnaik will once again take oath as Chief Minister on June 9, Pandian assured that the CM will first order electricity bill waiver for 90 per cent population in the state and, in the second order, Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana for almost all people of Odisha including government servants

Pandian said, “You have been sending someone to the parliament for 20 years. Has he done anything for you? But Naveen Babu has done a lot for you… Every block has an astroturf hockey ground, a special development council, health care facilities, better education system.”

Pandian said further stated that whatever work has been done for the development of Rourkela, Sundargarh will be done at double speed if the people bless the party with their precious votes.

Pandian also urged the people to vote for the MP and MLA candidates of BJD to win with huge margin.

Party MP Candidate Yogesh Singh, Rourkela MLA candidate Sarada Naik and other legislative assembly candidates of Lok Sabha constituency also urged the people to make Naveen Patnaik, the Chief Minister of Odisha for the sixth time by voting for BJD.