Amit Shah holds mega roadshow in Cuttack

Cuttack: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday led a massive roadshow in Cuttack on Wednesday evening to pitch for BJP candidates for the simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly polls in the state.

While addressing an election meeting at Soroda in Ganjam district this afternoon, the senior BJP leader made sharp attacks on the BJD government led by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and then reached Cuttack to hold the mega roadshow.

Shah embarked on the massive roadshow from Gopabandhu Park while standing on a special vehicle decorated with flowers. The Home Minister was accompanied by BJP candidate for Cuttack Lok Sabha seat Bhartruhari Mahtab and Barabati-Cuttack MLA nominee Dr Purna Chandra Mohapatra.

As his vehicle moved along, Shah, holding BJP’s illuminated lotus election symbol, greeted and waved at the thousands of people gathered on both sides of the road. The entire stretch of the road from Buxi Bazar to Naya Sarak was packed with thousands of party workers and citizens showing their support for the BJP, with chants of ‘Jai Shree Ram’ filling the air.

The BJP’s mega roadshow began from Gopabandhu Park, touching several junctions in the Millenium City, including Buxi Bazaar, Tinikonia Bagicha, Dargha Bazaar, Choudhry Bazaar, Naya Sarak, Balu Bazaar, Chandni Chhak and culminated at Chandi Mandir Chhak.