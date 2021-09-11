Another 706 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 706 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Saturday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

253 from Khordha

111 from Cuttack

42 from Baleswar

32 from Puri

27 from Jagatsinghpur

27 from Jajapur

26 from Sundargarh

20 from Mayurbhanj

17 from Anugul

14 from Dhenkanal

11 from Keonjhar

10 from Deogarh

10 from Sambalpur

9 from Kendrapara

6 from Bhadrak

6 from Ganjam

6 from Nayagarh

6 from Rayagada

5 from Jharsuguda

5 from Koraput

2 from Kandhamal

1 from Bargarh

1 from Sonepur

59 from State Pool

With another 706 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,01,254, said the H&FW Dept.