Another 706 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 706 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Saturday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 253 from Khordha
- 111 from Cuttack
- 42 from Baleswar
- 32 from Puri
- 27 from Jagatsinghpur
- 27 from Jajapur
- 26 from Sundargarh
- 20 from Mayurbhanj
- 17 from Anugul
- 14 from Dhenkanal
- 11 from Keonjhar
- 10 from Deogarh
- 10 from Sambalpur
- 9 from Kendrapara
- 6 from Bhadrak
- 6 from Ganjam
- 6 from Nayagarh
- 6 from Rayagada
- 5 from Jharsuguda
- 5 from Koraput
- 2 from Kandhamal
- 1 from Bargarh
- 1 from Sonepur
- 59 from State Pool
With another 706 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,01,254, said the H&FW Dept.