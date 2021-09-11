COVID-19 patients
COVID Update.
Another 706 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 706 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Saturday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 253 from Khordha
  • 111 from Cuttack
  • 42 from Baleswar
  • 32 from Puri
  • 27 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 27 from Jajapur
  • 26 from Sundargarh
  • 20 from Mayurbhanj
  • 17 from Anugul
  • 14 from Dhenkanal
  • 11 from Keonjhar
  • 10 from Deogarh
  • 10 from Sambalpur
  • 9 from Kendrapara
  • 6 from Bhadrak
  • 6 from Ganjam
  • 6 from Nayagarh
  • 6 from Rayagada
  • 5 from Jharsuguda
  • 5 from Koraput
  • 2 from Kandhamal
  • 1 from Bargarh
  • 1 from Sonepur
  • 59 from State Pool

With another 706 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,01,254, said the H&FW Dept.

