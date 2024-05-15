Fatal road mishap leaves five dead in Odisha’s Keonjhar

Keonjhar/Champua: Five people died on the spot after a truck hit a car at Rimuli bypass under Champua police station in Keonjhar district on Wednesday night.

The accident occurred at around 8 PM when five persons, including 3 women and 2 men, were coming to Keonjhar. In the meanwhile, a speeding truck hit the car’s rear. As a result, the car dashed into another truck moving ahead and got crushed between both vehicles.

All the people died on the spot and among the dead, were Hiralal Palei and his family, sources said.

The fire brigade personnel were engaged in recovering the bodies of the deceased persons stuck inside the mangled vehicle till the last report came in at 10:00 AM.