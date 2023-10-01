Sudarsan Pattnaik’s sand art with message Swachhata Hi Seva 

Puri: To honour the Swachhata Hi Seva 2023 Campaign, sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik recently made a beautiful sand art at Puri Beach in Odisha dedicated to the nationwide cleanliness drive.

The creative sand art featured the sculpture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi spreading the message of cleanliness. “Let’s unite for #SwachhtaHiSeva – a pledge to clean and uplift our surroundings. As our Hon’ble PM @narendramodi Ji has given a Call To Action for all to come together and offer voluntary service for cleanliness of the Nation on 1st October at 10am for 1 hour. My SandArt with message #SwachhataHiSeva at Puri beach in Odisha. #SwachhBharatAbhiyan [sic],” Sudarsan Pattnaik wrote while sharing the pictures and video of the sand art.

The country has geared up to participate in the one-hour cleanliness drive today on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal. As a run-up to Gandhi Jayanti, PM Modi urged citizens to join the ‘Shramdaan’, a cleanliness initiative as part of Swachh Bharat today at 10 am.