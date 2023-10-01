‘Swachhata Hi Seva’: Mega Cleanliness Drive Today

New Delhi: The country has geared up to participate in the one-hour cleanliness drive today on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal. As a run-up to Gandhi Jayanti, PM Modi urged citizens to join the ‘Shramdaan’, a cleanliness initiative as part of Swachh Bharat today at 10 am.

Last week, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs A nationwide cleanliness drive will be conducted on October 1 after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal for “one hour of shramdaan for swachhata”.

During the 105th episode of Mann ki Baat, earlier this month PM Modi had appealed for “one hour of shramdaan for swachhata” on October 1 by all citizens and called it a ‘swachhanjali’ to Mahatma Gandhi on the eve of his jayanti.