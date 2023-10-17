Sudarsan Pattnaik
Sudarsan Pattnaik Creates Sand Art On Maa Durga With 5000 Lemons

By Pragativadi News Service
Bhubaneswar: Acclaimed sand artist and Padma Shri Sudarshan Pattnaik paid his obeisance to Goddess Durga by creating a sand sculpture of the Goddess using more than 5,000 lemons with the message “Prayer for blessings.” The sand sculpture has been created to wish luck to Team Bharat in its endeavour to win the Cricket World Cup 2023.

The sculpture was created in Basvesvar Adishakti Tarun Mandala Shahapeth area in Karnataka’s Bijapur district. Pattnaik said that it was the first time they had used lemon on sand. “Here Team India captain Rohit Sharma is seen praying to Maa Durga for blessings to win the World Cup.

