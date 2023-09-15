4 Workers Killed After Service Lift Falls In Under-Construction Building In Noida

Noida:

It has been reported that five other workers suffered injuries and were admitted to the district hospital in critical condition.

As per media reports, the incident took place around 8.30 am at the under-construction site of Amrapali Dream Valley Society.

The deceased workers have been identified as Ishtaq Ali (23) of Bihar’s Balrampur district, Arun Tanti Mandal (40) of Bihar’s Banka, Vipot Mandal (45) of Bihar’ Katihar and Aris Khan (22) of Amroha district in Uttar Pradesh.

Those injured have been identified as Asul Mustaqeem, Abdul Mustaqeem, Kuldeep Pal, Kaif, Arbaaz Ali — natives of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, the police said.

District Magistrate Manish Verma said, “Four workers died in the incident while five others were hospitalised in a critical condition.”

Verma, who visited the injured at the hospital and inspected the under-construction site as well, said the matter is being investigated and action would be ensured against anyone found guilty.

“We will recommend financial compensation for the victims as per the law and guidelines of the Labour Code. The matter is under investigation as of now,” Verma told PTI.

The incident took place within 50 days from the death of a 72-year-old woman in a group housing society in Noida inside a lift that malfunctioned. The woman possibly died of a heart attack.