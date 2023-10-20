Street Light Fuse Boxes Left Open In Bhubaneswar Streets!

Bhubaneswar: With the Durga Puja celebrations underway across the state capital and a huge rush expected on the roads for some days, the sorry state of the fuse boxes affixed to the street light poles shows the apathy of the city administration in ensuring the safety of the people.

The street light fuse boxes are left open with wires popping out in many places. Neither the smart city authorities nor the BMC authorities are aware of the issue which could possibly lead to electrocution mishaps.

Unless there is a big accident, the administration does not wake up and jump in to resolve post-damage.

Every day people including school & college students and senior citizens pass through the road divider. But they don’t know that there is a danger lurking near the fuse boxes of the street lights and at some places, the service wires are completely exposed.

The main roads of the city will witness a huge rush during the Puja festivities making it difficult to commute even for pedestrians. Leaving the fuse boxes uncovered raises fingers towards the arrangements made by the civic bodies for the smooth conduct of the festive season.

Fuse boxes at street light poles are lying open near Laxmi Sagar to Kalpana, Puri Road, Samantarapur Road etc.

Alert citizens of the locality have demanded that the BSCL and BMC authorities look into the issue and take immediate steps to resolve it.