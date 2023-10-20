Vishal Kumar Dev Gets Additional Charge Of Energy Dept

Bhubaneswar: In a minor reshuffle effected by the Odisha Government in the IAS cadre senior bureaucrat Vishal Kumar Dev has been allowed to remain in additional charge of Principal Secretary, Energy Department and Chairman, GRIDCO.

According to a notification issued by the General Administration & Public Grievance (GA&PG) Department 1996 batch IAS officer Vishal Kumar Dev, Principal Secretary to Government, Finance Department with additional charge of Chairman, Odisha Hydro Power Corporation Limited (OHPC) is allowed to remain in additional charge of Principal Secretary to Government, Energy Department and Chairman, GRIDCO.

The notification added that the additional appointment of Nikunja Bihari Dhal, IAS as Additional Chief Secretary to Government, Energy Department and Chairman, GRIDCO shall stand terminated from the date Dev takes over.