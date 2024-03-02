STRAY KIDS’ Hyunjin tops the Most Visible Influencers (EMV) list during Milan Fashion Week 

Seoul: K-pop sensation and STRAY KIDS member, Hyunjin, set the digital world on fire as he claimed the top spot on the Most Visible Influencers by Estimated Media Value or EMV list during Milan Fashion Week.What’s even more astonishing is that he achieved this feat with just one Instagram post, according to Lefty, a prominent influencer marketing platform.

Known for empowering brands to optimize their strategy and automate workflows, Lefty revealed that Hyunjin’s single post during Milan Fashion Week catapulted him to the number one position on the EMV list.

This accomplishment left fans ecstatic, considering that other top celebrities on the list had posted anywhere between 2 to 25 times with the brands they were representing.

Hyunjin, who attended Milan Fashion Week as the global ambassador for Versace, stole the spotlight not only for himself but also for the luxury brand.Lefty reported that Milan Fashion Week concluded with a total EMV of $149 million, and Versace’s global brand ambassador, emerged as the most influential figure during the event.The data provided by Lefty further highlights the S-Class singer’s incredible impact. The STRAY KIDS member secured the coveted #1 top influencer spot and generated a staggering $4.02 million in EMV with an impressive 37.4% engagement rate.Versace, the brand that appointed the idol as its face, also reaped the rewards of this collaboration. Ranking #1 for top brands with $19.9 million in EMV, Versace’s success during Milan Fashion Week can be attributed to the global ambassadorship of the STRAY KIDS member.