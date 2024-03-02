BJP Names Lok Sabha Candidates for 5 Delhi Seats; Bansuri Swaraj to contest from New Delhi

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday released the first list of 5 candidates from Delhi for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The BJP has changed its candidates on most of the seats of the national capital.

Here’s the list of BJP candidates in the national capital:-

New Delhi: Bansuri Swaraj

Chandni Chowk: Praveen Khandelwal

Northeast Delhi: Manoj Tiwari

South Delhi: Ramvir Singh Bidhuri

West Delhi: Kamaljeet Sehrawat

The BJP’s initial candidate list for the upcoming Lok Sabha election did not include Ramesh Bidhuri, the party’s sitting MP from South Delhi, and Meenakshi Lekhi, MP from New Delhi.

The party is yet to announce candidates for the North Delhi and East Delhi seats. Among the five names announced, only Manoj Tiwari has received a renomination.

In the last two Lok Sabha elections, the BJP had won all 7 Delhi Lok Sabha seats.