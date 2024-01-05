Netizens go gaga over Deepika Padukone’s ‘Minni’ Badges in Fighter: A Symbol of Unmatched Confidence!

As anticipation skyrockets for Siddharth Anand’s aerial action extravaganza, Fighter, the audience finds themselves captivated not just by the adrenaline-pumping teaser and soul-stirring songs but also by the intriguing details embedded in the film’s characters. On Deepika Padukone’s birthday, the makers unveiled a behind-the-scenes which glimpse into her portrayal of the fiercely confident Squadron Leader ‘Minni’ from the Air Dragons unit.

This sneak peek has seized the attention of netizens, particularly the intricately designed badges adorning her uniform stating ‘If You Can Read This You Are Too Damn Close’ and ‘Up Here Nobody Bugs Me’ which resonates her uber cool character ‘Minni’. Tweets flooded in, echoing sentiments about the impactful design and symbolism embedded in these badges.

Directed by Siddharth Anand and presented by Viacom18 Studios in association with Marflix Pictures, ‘Fighter’ stands as a testament to cinematic brilliance. Seamlessly weaving heart-thumping action and fervent patriotism, the film promises an unparalleled cinematic experiences. Prepare to be spellbound as ‘Fighter’ takes flight into theaters on January 25th, 2024