Khurda: The special task force of the Odisha crime branch arrested a most wanted criminal Sibu on NH-16 near Pahal area in Khurda.

Acting on a tip-off, police conducted a raid near Pahal area arrested the Sibu. The cops have also seized 1.227kg brown sugar, one two-wheeler, five mobile phones and other incriminating materials from him.

Further investigation is underway in this regard.