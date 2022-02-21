15 More People Succumb To COVID-19 In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 15 more Covid deaths in the last 24 hours, confirmed the Health & Family Welfare Department on Monday.

Details of cases confirmed as death due to Covid-19, after due completion of death audit process:

1.A 82 years old Male of Balasore District.

2.A 58 years old Female Balasore District who was also suffering from Hypertension.

3.A 81 years old Male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension, Chronic Kidney Disease, Coronary Artery Disease, Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary Angioplasty & Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia.

4.A 38 years old Male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension, Chronic Kidney Disease, Cerebro Vascular Accident & Chronic Kidney Disease.

5.A 62 years old Male of Cuttack District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension & Chronic Kidney Disease.

6.A 62 years old Female of Cuttack District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

7.A 52 years old Male of Dhenkanal District who was also suffering from Coronary Artery Disease, Acute coronary syndrome & Hypertension.

8.A 94 years old Female of Kendrapara District who was also suffering from Hypertension.

9.A 62 years old Female of Sambalpur District.

10.A 65 years old Female of Sundargarh District.

11.A 45 years old Male of Sundargarh District who was also suffering from Chronic Liver Disease.

12.A 78 years old Female of Sundargarh District who was also suffering from Chronic Kidney Disease.

13.A 60 years old Male of Sundargarh District.

14.A 84 years old Female of Sundargarh District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

15.A 45 years old Male of Sundargarh District.