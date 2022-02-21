ICC T20 Rankings: India Attains Top Position After Series Sweep Over WI

New Delhi: India on Monday attained the top spot in the ICC men’s T20 International Team Rankings following 3-0 series sweep over the West Indies.

India eased to a 17-run victory over the West Indies in the third and final T20 of the series on Sunday and in the process clinched an emphatic 3-0 clean sweep of the series.

The triumph helped India catapult England at the top of the T20 team rankings, with Rohit Sharma’s side now matching the top rating of 269.

While England and India both have the same rating across 39 international matches in the rankings period (269), India has a total of 10,484 points, 10 more than England’s 10,474.

Pakistan (rating of 266), New Zealand (255) and South Africa (253) round out the top five countries, while Australia (249) remain in sixth after their 4-1 series victory over Sri Lanka.