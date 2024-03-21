Italy PM Meloni Seeks Over Rs 90 lakh for Deepfake Damage

New Delhi: Taking strict action against misuse of Artificial Intelligence (AI) for deepfakes, the Italian PM Giorgia Meloni has filed a defamation case over €100,000 (approx 90 lakh). Her deepfake videos are circulating with millions of views on an adult content site in the US.

The defendants were identified as a 40-year-old man and his 73-year-old father. The father-son duo now faces the defamation charges. As per the reports, the videos were created in 2022, before Meloni became the Italian Prime Minister and uploaded them through smartphone.

In her complaint, Meloni intends to encourage all women to come forward without fear against such abuses. Meloni’s lawyer justifying the defamation charges, termed her complaint ‘symbolic’ saying this would empower all the victims.

In a disturbing trend, deepfake videos have also been used to tarnish the reputations of several prominent Indian personalities. Deepfake technology, which uses artificial intelligence to superimpose the face of one person onto another in video content, has been used maliciously to create fake videos of actors Akshay Kumar, Rashmika Mandanna, and Alia Bhatt. These videos have gone viral on the internet, causing significant harm to the celebrities’ reputations.

The technology is not just limited to causing reputational damage. It is also being exploited worldwide to extort money from individuals. As deep fake technology continues to evolve, it underscores the urgent need for robust digital security measures and public awareness to combat these malicious