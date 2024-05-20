BJP Expels Aira Kharabela Swain from Party

Bhubaneswar: After Bijoy Mohapatra, the BJP on Monday expelled another senior leader and former MP Aira Kharabela Swain from the party. BJP state President Manmohan Samal has expelled him from the party on charges of anti-party activities and violation of party discipline for going against the party’s decision.

Along with Aira Kharabela, Bijay Kumar Sethi of Remuna, Dibyakam Mohanty of Jaleswar, Kali Charan Patra of Udala, Jugal Kishore Nayak of Karanjia and Kabir Das of Bari have been expelled from the party. It should be noted that Kharabela was elected as BJP MP from Balasore in 1998, 1999 and 2004.

During the 2019 election, he was the party’s candidate for the Kandhamal Lok Sabha seat, but he lost to Achyuta Samanta from BJD. He was hopeful to contest for the Balasore Lok Sabha seat this time. However, the party chose not to nominate him. Disgruntled with this, he went against the party’s decision.

Earlier too Swain had split from BJP and formed a party called Utkala Bharat. Later he rejoined BJP before 2019 and contested from Kandhamal seat.

BJP appoints Sameer Das, Tapan Kumar Chand as State Spokespersons

Sameer Ranjan Das, the MLA from Nimapada who switched from BJD to BJP, and Dr Tapan Kumar Chand, the ex-CMD of NALCO, have been designated as spokespersons for the state BJP. These appointments were made under the direction of State BJP President Manmohan Samal.

Furthermore, Sameer Das has been given the special responsibility of election observer as well as to conduct elections at Kakatpur, Nimapada, Pipili and Satyabadi assembly seats.