Startup Odisha Yatra & Startup Xpress Collect 2300+ Ideas In Just 19 Days!

Bhubaneswar: Startup Odisha Yatra and Startup Xpress, the twin flagship initiative of Startup Odisha with a mission to instill entrepreneurship spirit among young school students immensely successful in generating innovative ideas from the student community to solve many monumental problems that society faces today. More than 2300 ideas were generated in this journey, which is a clear testament to the core mission of the yatra.

In the last 19 days, 23,043 student participation from 168 colleges and 60 schools of all 30 districts has been registered. As the initiative come to its last leg, record numbers of ideas are expected from students and there is a high chance that idea generation will break all previous record and new benchmark to set. The dream run of the initiative signifies the interest of the student community to become the growth driver of the community with entrepreneurship as their passion.

As the Yatra continues reaching out to more districts, a huge number of ideas are pouring in from the student community. This astounding success in idea generation is a testament to the core idea of the Yatra which is to instill entrepreneurial spirit among young minds.

As Odisha aspires to recognize and nurture 5000 Startups by 2025, Odisha Startup Yatra and Startup Xpress are playing an important role in fulfilling this vision. It becomes a launch pad for idea generation from school and college students thus setting a high benchmark with out-of-the-box ideas.

So far, the Yatra has covered all 30 districts of the state, visiting 169 colleges and 60 schools with participation from more than 23,043 students. On Monday, the vans visited 7 colleges and 3 schools and received 54 ideas with participation from 673 students.

The Startup Yatra visited KB Hist(Degree) College & Pramila Devi Degree College(Daringibadi) in Kandhamal District. The van will visit Rayagada Autonomous College, Ayush Degree College & Gunpur Degree College in Rayagada District, while the van will visit Vishwa Vinayak Degree College, Khireitangiri & Braja Bandhu Mahavidyalaya Harichandanpur in Keonjhar District.

The excitement and enthusiasm from the student community was palpable with their passionate pitches.

Odisha Startup Yatra & Xpress, taking its journey forward will tour Ganjam, Kandhamal and Keonjhar District on October 10th (Tuesday) to foster entrepreneurship and innovation at the district level.

On Tuesday Odisha Startup Yatra & Xpress will cover Gandhi Academy of Technology and Engineering, Royal College of Pharmacy and Health Science & Khallikote Unitary University in Ganjam District. The van will cover K.C. Degree College, Daringibadi, Kandhamal (Degree) Mahavidyalaya, Sarangagada & Panchayat (Degree) College, Phiringa in Kandhamal District, while the Van will visit Braja Bandhu Mahavidyalaya, Harichandanpur in Mayurbhanj District.

The aim of Startup Odisha Yatra and Startup Xpress 2023 is to encourage grassroots innovators and promote entrepreneurship among them. In the 2023 edition of the Yatra, Startup Odisha has four dedicated vans that will cover all 30 districts of the state.

After remarkable achievements in the past edition, this year Odisha Startup Yatra aims to leap forward by visiting 200+ colleges and 60+ schools thus impacting 25,000+ students. With a core focus on guiding and empowering young minds at the grassroots level in the realms of innovation and entrepreneurship, the initiatives seek to equip them for harnessing the ample opportunities within the startup ecosystem.