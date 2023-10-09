Decent Attire Must For Devotees Visiting Puri Srimandir From New Year

Puri: The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) has decided to implement a ‘decent attire rule’ for devotees entering Srimandir in Puri from the 1st of January 2024.

The decision was taken today during a Niti Sub Committee meeting held under the chairmanship of SJTA Chief Administrator Ranjan Kumar Das. In this meeting, discussions were held on rituals to be conducted at Srimandir during the Kartik month and the wearing of decent clothes by devotees inside the 12th-century shrine.

The attire of the devotees who come to the temple should be modest. This order will be strictly enforced from January 1 next year.

“Devotees will be requested to wear only ‘decent’ clothes and refrain from wearing short clothes such as half pants, bermuda, mini skirts, ripped jeans etc while they are coming to the temple,” said Ranjan Das, Chief Administrator of SJTA. He added that devotees will be made aware and sensitized in this regard by the Srimandir administration from tomorrow.

From 1st January 2024, Jagannath Temple Police (JTP) at Singhadwara (Lion’s Gate) and Pratihari Sevayats (servitors) inside the temple will supervise the attire of the devotees.

Devotees not modestly dressed and those wearing half-pants or rugged clothes will not be allowed to enter the temple. But, children below 12 years old with half pants will be allowed into the shrine.

During the meeting, the Niti sub-committee also held discussions on rituals to be held at Sirmandir during the lunar eclipse and the Holy month of Kartika.

SJTA Chief Administrator Ranjan Das presided over the Niti sub-committee meeting, Niti Administrator Jitendra Kumar Sahu, Chhattisa Niyog Mahanayaka Janardan Patajoshi Mohapatra, and members of the management committee were present.