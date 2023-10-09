Odisha Govt Approves 100-Bed Hospital At Begunia In Khurda

Bhubaneswar: In order to ensure proper health care accessible to all, the Odisha government has accorded in-principle approval for the establishment of a 100-bed Sub District Hospital (SDH) at Begunia of Khurda district.

In a notification issued on Monday, Shalini Pandit, Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department, said the government has approved the establishment of a 100-bed hospital at Begunia.

The government would provide necessary infrastructural and manpower resources before the hospital starts functioning, the notification read.